Polling in Meghalaya, Nagaland assembly elections 2023 today

Image Source : PTI Women polling officials with electronic voting machine (EVM) and other election materials head towards their respective polling stations for the Meghalaya Assembly elections.

Assembly elections 2023: Polling in 59 of 60 assembly seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is set to take place on Monday.

In Meghalaya more than 21.6 lakh voters will decide the fate of 369 candidates in Meghalaya while around 13 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to vote in Nagaland.

In Nagaland, 183 candidates are contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People's Party will fight to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to dethrone the incumbent government.

In both the states, polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

3,419 booths have been set up in Meghalaya out of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'.

In Meghalaya, 36 of the 369 candidates are women. The maximum women candidates have been fielded by the Congress. Polling in Sohiong constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations in Meghalaya.

In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting election in alliance with the BJP on 40:20 seats sharing basis.

“All arrangements are in place and we are confident that the elections will be conducted smoothly,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland V Shashank Shekhar said.

In Nagaland, electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.

