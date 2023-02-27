Meghalaya elections 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Voting to elect representatives for 60-seat assembly underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV People will elect their representatives in the assembly

Meghalaya elections 2023: Polling in 59 of 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya is underway. More than 21.6 lakh voters will decide the fate of 369 candidates in Meghalaya. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.3,419 booths have been set up in Meghalaya out of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'. 36 of the 369 candidates are women. The maximum women candidates have been fielded by the the Congress. Polling in Sohiong constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates. Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations in Meghalaya.