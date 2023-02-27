Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Meghalaya elections 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Voting to elect representatives for 60-seat assembly underway
Live now

Meghalaya elections 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Voting to elect representatives for 60-seat assembly underway

Meghalaya elections 2023: The ruling National People's Party will fight to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to dethrone the incumbent government.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Agartala/Shillong/Kohima Updated on: February 27, 2023 7:38 IST
People will elect their representatives in the assembly
Image Source : INDIA TV People will elect their representatives in the assembly

Meghalaya elections 2023: Polling in 59 of 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya is underway. More than 21.6 lakh voters will decide the fate of 369 candidates in Meghalaya. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.3,419 booths have been set up in Meghalaya out of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'. 36 of the 369 candidates are women. The maximum women candidates have been fielded by the the Congress. Polling in Sohiong constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates. Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations in Meghalaya.

 

Live updates :Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 27, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Long queue of voters seen at polling station in Tura

    A long queue of voters was seen at a polling station in Tura as voting in assembly elections began on Monday morning.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress, BJP are contesting 59 seats

    The Congress and the BJP are contesting 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats

    Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla. His wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    CM Conrad K Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency

    Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency where he will lock horns with militant-turned politician Bernard Marak.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Election to Sohiong deferred

    The election to Sohiong deferred following the demise of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting begins to elect representatives for 60-seat assembly

    People started casting their vote to elect representatives for 60-seat assembly.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting in Meghalaya to begin shortly

    People in Meghalaya will cast their vote to elect their representatives in the assembly today.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News