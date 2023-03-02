Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Will turncoats help TMC?

Meghalaya Election Result Live: Meghalaya politics saw major changes in the last couple of months. Several prominent leaders switched sides seeking brighter electoral fortune in the sate. The biggest surprise of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Mukul Sangma who along with 11 of the 17 grand old party MLAs in the state joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021. TMC is trying hard to make inroad in norhteastern states breaching traditional voters of Congress and regional parties. Now, the pollsters will keenly observe the list of winners as to how the turncoats performed in the assembly election in the state.

This list will be updated as and when results are announced by the Election Commission of India.

