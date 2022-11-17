MCD Polls: AAP MLA appears before ACB, denies having any relations with arrested trio in cash-for-ticket case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

MCD polls: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has denied having any connections with the three people who were arrested by Delhi Anti-Corrpution Branch on Wednesday in the cash-for-seat case.

According to ACB officials, Tripathi's brother-in-law as well as his personal assistant were among the people arrested in connection with the corruption case.

On Thursday, Tripathi appeared before the ACB where he denied having any relations with any of the accused. Earlier, the ACB claimed that the MLA's brother-in-law has been identified as Om Singh and his PA as Shiv Shankar Pandey. Meanwhile, the third person has been identified as Prince Ranghuvanshi - an associate of Om Singh.

"My wife uses 'Pandey' as her surname so there is no question of being Om Singh as my brother-in-law," Tripathi told ACB officials. His statements came after he was summoned by the ACB for questioning regarding the matter.

The arrests were made by the ACB after Tripathi allegedly demanded money from a party worker who sought a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

AAP worker was allegedly demanded Rs 90 lakh

Shobha Khari, a resident of Kamla Nagar ward no. 9 and wife of Gopal Khari, alleged that MLA Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh in lieu of a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi.

The complainant said that she paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta as a bribe. The remaining Rs 35 lakh were to be given after the name appeared in the list, she added.

However, not finding her name on the list, Khari complained to the MLA's brother-in-law, who agreed to return her the money. Later, the complainant filed a complaint to the ACB and also provided the recorded video of giving bribes to MLAs.

AAP MLA levels several allegations against the complainant's husband

Meanwhile, the AAP's legislator also levelled several allegations against Gopal Khari and claimed at least 50 cases are running against him.

"Khari was blackmailing a director-level officer of the DDA. A case has also been filed against him for beating his brother and nephew. He has implicated at least 10 people so far in fake rape cases," Tripathi added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ACB laid a trap and arrested three people on the intervening night of November 15-16. They were arrested when Singh along with his accomplices Pandey and Raghuvanshi had visited the complainant's house with the bribe money of Rs 33 lakh.

ALSO READ: MCD election: Delhi ACB arrests 3 including AAP MLA's brother-in-law in cash-for-ticket case