MCD Election 2022: Congress releases list of 250 candidates for upcoming civic polls

MCD Election 2022: The Congress on Sunday released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, party officials said.

The list of candidates for upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-2022 was approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The list was made public on Twitter by the party's Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary.

"I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for the MCD Election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors," he wrote on Twitter.

MCD Election 2022: Last day to file nominations on Monday

Meanwhile, a huge rush is expected at the offices of returning officers on Monday as a large number of candidates of the three major parties in the national capital -- the AAP, BJP and Congress -- will file their nominations on the last day.

So far, just 35 nominations have been filed since the process opened on November 7, according to officials.

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

The AAP, BJP and Congress have released the names of most of the candidates.

The filing of nominations began on November 7 and the last date is November 14.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

Twenty-eight nominations were filed on Friday, taking the total number to 35, a senior official said.

Twenty of these were filed by Independents and eight by leaders of four political parties, including five from the BSP, the official added.

Since no nomination papers were received by returning officers on November 12-13 on account of public holidays, a rush of nominations is expected on November 14, officials said.

In view of this, the state election commission has directed all observers, district election officers, senior police officers and returning officers to ensure that adequate arrangements are put in place, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

