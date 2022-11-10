MCD election 2022: Congress names anti-Sikh Riot accused Jagdish Tytler in its election panel list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jagdish Tytler remains politically dormant in the last few years

Controversial Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Thursday was made a member of the Pradesh Election Committee for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2022 polls.

In the last few years, Congress distanced itself from Tytler as he landed in legal trouble related to 1984 Sikh riots cases.

Tytler was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980. He also won Lok Sabha elections in 1991 and 2004.

He resigned after publication of Nanavati Commission report in which the commission noted that he "very probably" had a hand in organising attacks on the Sikh community in Delhi in 1984.

Due to the controversy around him, the Congress party dropped his name as the candidate for the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Since 2009, he was not seen politically active, however, sometimes he appeared with Delhi Congress leaders but whenever, he came to light, BJP attacked Congress alleging the grand old party favors anti-Sikh riots accused.

There are about eight lakh Sikh voters in Delhi with their concentration varying across the 70 assembly constituencies. Sikhs may constitute only 5 per cent of the population in Delhi still they have considerable influence on politics in the national capital.

Today's development gave ammo to BJP against Congress in ongoing MCD poll campaign.

