Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  MCD Election 2022: BJP failed to fulfill promises, alleges AAP

MCD Election 2022: BJP failed to fulfill promises, alleges AAP

MCD Election 2022: "They didn't fulfil the promise of cleaning of markets during the night. Property taxes have been increased by 34 per cent and mutation charges have been hiked," Atishi said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 17:07 IST
Image Source : ATISHI (TWITTER). MCD Election 2022: BJP failed to fulfill promises, alleges AAP.

Highlights

  • AAP leader Atishi alleged that BJP didn't fulfil promises it made ahead of last civic polls in Delhi
  • She said that the height of mountains of garbage increased under MCD areas
  • The AAP leader accused the BJP-led civic bodies of not paying sanitation workers

MCD Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi today alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not fulfil the promises it made ahead of the last civic polls in Delhi. She said that the height of the mountains of garbage only increased under areas of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) despite the BJP promising to reduce waste from landfill sites and using it for the construction of roads.

"The areas where the landfill sites are located stink all the time and even the water there is contaminated. Residents who live nearby suffer from several diseases," Atishi said at a press conference on November 10.

"They didn't fulfil the promise of cleaning of markets during the night. Property taxes have been increased by 34 per cent and mutation charges have been hiked," she said.

The AAP leader accused the BJP-led civic bodies of not paying sanitation workers, teachers and health workers on time. Atishi alleged that in the last five years, BJP-led civic bodies failed to keep Delhi clean and the roads everywhere were full of potholes. She said BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had announced in 2017 that funds of the civic body would be sought directly from the Union government.

"The reality is that the Centre didn't allocate even a penny in the last five years," she said, adding that the BJP did not release a report card because it failed to fulfil the promises made in 2017.

The BJP has not reacted yet to Atishi's allegations. Polling for the 250 wards will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. 

(With agencies inputs) 

Delhi Municipal Corporation election 2022: High Court refuses to stay upcoming MCD polls

MCD election: BJP releases 'Wachan Patra', vows to provide EWS flats to every slum dweller in Delhi

MCD Election 2022: Congress forms panels; sets up 40-member pradesh election committee

MCD election 2022: Congress names anti-Sikh Riot accused Jagdish Tytler in its election panel list

