BJP's 10 videos against AAP's work, people will decide: Kejriwal on MCD election

MCD election 2022 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is up to the people of Delhi to decide whether they need BJP's ten videos or ten guarantees from AAP. Kejriwal was addressing the media after a new video of jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain surfaced on social media earlier in the day.

The Delhi CM said, "MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos."

Kejriwal had earlier defended Jain, saying that the jailed minister had been receiving physiotherapy for acute back pain.

In the same interview, he addressed also the issue of his deputy Manish Sisodia's name failing to appear in a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday.

Speaking about Sisodia, he said, "CBI filed the chargesheet yesterday. Manish Sisodia's name is not there. CBI has given clean chit to him. CBI and ED were working day and night to frame Sisodia but could not find even an iota of evidence against him."

"During the investigation in connection with the alleged scam in the liquor policy, a total of 800 officers worked for 24 hours and raided 500 places. They were saying that there is a scam of Rs 10,000 crore. They checked Sisodia's bank account and went to his village for investigation," the Chief Minister added.

He claimed that now an additional charge sheet may be sent just for the sake of saving face, since the case will continue throughout life. "We have got a certificate of honesty from the PM. The Prime Minister is looking into this matter personally. But despite all the investigation, he could not find evidence against Manish ji. We can proudly say we are brutally honest", he claimed.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Prime Minister Ji, you work for 18 hours, but you spend all the time blaming others and mudslinging. If you work properly even for two hours, then inflation will come down." On the jailed minister Satyendar Jain's video which surfaced in the morning, Kejriwal said, the public has to decide whether they want 10 works of Arvind Kejriwal or 10 videos of BJP.

