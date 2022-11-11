Friday, November 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. MCD Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 134 candidates for civic polls

MCD Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 134 candidates for civic polls

MCD Election 2022: The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2022 22:11 IST
aap mcd candidate list 2022, mcd election in delhi, congress candidate list, bjp mcd candidate list
Image Source : PTI. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai releases the party manifesto ahead of upcoming MCD polls, during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Highlights

  • AAP today released 1st list of 134 candidates for high-stakes Delhi civic polls
  • The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee
  • The AAP list has more than 60 women candidates

MCD Election 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (November 11) released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls. The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Ninety per cent of the tickets have been awarded to AAP workers working at grassroots level, the party said in a statement. More than 20,000 workers had applied to get a ticket to contest the MCD polls, it said.

Earlier in the day, the party had released its list of 30 star campaigners while it's national convener Arvind Kejriwal also released the party's 10 guarantees for the polls, that included clearing the three landfill sites, corruption-free MCD, among other points.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year- for three straight terms. 

Related Stories
MCD Election 2022: Congress forms panels; sets up 40-member pradesh election committee

MCD Election 2022: Congress forms panels; sets up 40-member pradesh election committee

MCD election 2022: Congress names anti-Sikh Riot accused Jagdish Tytler in its election panel list

MCD election 2022: Congress names anti-Sikh Riot accused Jagdish Tytler in its election panel list

MCD Election 2022: BJP failed to fulfill promises, alleges AAP

MCD Election 2022: BJP failed to fulfill promises, alleges AAP

MCD Election 2022: Delhi CM to issue

MCD Election 2022: Delhi CM to issue "Kejriwal's ten guarantees" today

The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. 

ALSO READ: MCD election 2022: Owaisi’s AIMIM, Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s ASP make alliance to contest 100 seats

ALSO READ: Kejriwal blows MCD bugle: 'Will clean streets, solve garbage mountains issue'

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News