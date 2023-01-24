Delhi Mayor election LIVE: MCD to reconvene today to elect mayor & deputy mayor; proceedings to begin at 11 AM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Mayor election

Delhi Mayor election: After the proceedings were disrupted on January 6 with a ruckus between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the civic body will meet again today, January 24, to elect the mayor and deputy mayor. As per the schedule shared by the MCD, House proceedings will begin at 11 am. The LG-nominated members and 10 aldermen will take oath first today, days after the proceedings of the house derailed and ended in a ruckus over not administrating oath to elected councillors first. The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD council on January 6 was adjourned without mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first. The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal house which will convene on January 24 for the second time after the 2022 civic polls. Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP's contenders for the post of mayor, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post. BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP). Besides mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD's standing committee are also slated to be elected during the January 24 municipal House.

