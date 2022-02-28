Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Manipur Election 2022 voting LIVE: Polling on 38 seats in first phase today, 173 candidates in fray

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone. On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 6:45 IST
As many as 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi will go to polls in the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Monday. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the polls. Voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. Voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm. As per the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Rajesh Agarwal, out of the total candidates, 39 candidates have criminal antecedents. Party-wise, the Bharatiya Janata Party has contested 38 contestants, while 35 are in the fray from the Indian National Congress. Janata Dal (United) has contested 28 candidates.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: Who are the prominent candidates?

    Prominent BJP candidates fighting for the first phase include chief minister N Biren Singh (Heingang seat), assembly speaker Y Khemchand Singh (Singjamei), ministers Th Biswajit Singh (Thongju), S Rajen Singh (Lamsang), O Lukhoi Singh (Wangoi), and Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon).

     

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: Districts polling today

    Manipur's first phase polls cover 29 seats in the valley districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. The rest - Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl - are in the hill districts.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: Cong expels candidate hours before polls begin

    Hours before the Manipur assembly polls get underway, Congress on Sunday night expelled its candidate for Wangoi AC, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

    Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president T Mangibabu Singh on Sunday evening issued an order to this effect.

    As per the order, Congress found "prima facie evidence" against Singh for breach of “disciplinary rules”.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: What happened in 2017?

    In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats.

    The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress received 35.11 per cent of the total vote.

    Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh. 

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: Political parties and alliances

    This time, the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone

    On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: Polling schedule

    Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5. As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: Photo voter slip discontinued

    Since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has discontinued Photo Voter Slip as an identity proof, voters shall require to produce one of the 12 identity documents approved by the Commission, including Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photographs issued by Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN Card etc.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: What is the timing for polling?

    Voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: How many voters and polling stations?

    A total of 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters are in Phase-I who will exercise their franchise across 1,721 polling stations.

    There is a total of 10,041 PwD electors and 251 centenarian voters in these 38 assembly constituencies

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur Election 2022: How many candidates in fray?

    A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the first phase of Manipur polls, scheduled for today.

    Party-wise, the Bharatiya Janata Party has contested 38 contestants, while 35 are in the fray from the Indian National Congress. Janata Dal (United) has contested 28 candidates.

