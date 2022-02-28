Manipur Election 2022 voting LIVE: Polling on 38 seats in first phase today, 173 candidates in fray

As many as 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi will go to polls in the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Monday. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the polls. Voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. Voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm. As per the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Rajesh Agarwal, out of the total candidates, 39 candidates have criminal antecedents. Party-wise, the Bharatiya Janata Party has contested 38 contestants, while 35 are in the fray from the Indian National Congress. Janata Dal (United) has contested 28 candidates.