Manipur Election 2022: Polling dates revised, state now to vote on Feb 28, March 5

Polling will now take place on March 5 and February 28.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that polling dates for assembly elections in Manipur have now been revised to February 28 and March 5. Earlier, the dates announced by the EC were February 27 and March 3. Assembly elections will take place in two phases in Manipur.

Manipur Election 2022 Dates: Revised schedule:

Phase 1

Issue of Notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Last date of scrutiny: February 9

Last date of Withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of polling: February 28

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Last date of scrutiny: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of polling: March 5

Election results will be announced on March 10. In total, elections in all 5 poll-bound states will be conducted in 7 phases. Some political parties from the state had earlier expressed concerns over pre-poll violence and had urged the Election Commission to deploy adequate security forces during the poll process.