Mangalore Election 2023: Congress hopes to revive its ground

Mangalore Elections 2023: Mangalore Assembly constituency is a part of Dakshina Kannada district. It belongs to the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Mangalore constituency along with Mangalore City South and Mangalore City North represents Mangalore City. It is a general category assembly seat. As per the "delimitation notification" issued by the Central Government in 2007, the Vittla Assembly constituency was merged with the Mangalore constituency which was previously known as Ullal. The constituency will witness voting on May 10 and the vote counting will take place on May 13.

Congress has put its bet on incumbent MLA U T Abdul Khader Ali Fareed, BJP has given a ticket to Sathish Kumpala and AAP has announced Santhosh Kamath as their face for the election. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) has withdrawn the nomination from this seat.

In 2018, UT Khader of Congress won the seat by defeating Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru of BJP with a margin of 19,739 votes.

