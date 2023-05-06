Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mandya Election 2023: BJP, Congress hustling to break JD (S) hold

Mandya Election 2023: Mandya Assembly constituency falls under the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. It is one of the 224 assembly constituencies in the state. The constituency is situated in the Mandya district and is one of the eight assembly segments of the Mandya Parliament Seat. Politically, the Mandya constituency has been a stronghold of the Janata Dal (Secular).

The party had won all seven assembly seats in Mandya in 2018. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the constituency gained national attention when Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate from the constituency won by a large margin of 125876 votes defeating JD (S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD (S).

Over half of the population in Mandya belongs to the Vokkaliga community, the same as that of JDS leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. In the Mandya constituency, for a long time, it is JD(S) or Congress who is securing power and this time too is likely to be a close battle between both parties. But it seems that BJP will give a tough fight to get its luck this time and win a seat.

For the May 10 elections, B R Ramachandra of JD (S) will be contesting again this year from Mandya against BJP candidate Ashok Jayaram and P Ravikumar of the Congress. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate Bommaiah is also in the fray from this seat. In 2018, JD (S) M Srinivas won by a margin of 21,608 votes against Congress candidate P Ravikumar.

