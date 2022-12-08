Majura Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can minister Harsh Sanghavi register record win? Counting of votes today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Majura Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Majura Election Results LIVE: Majura seat is one of the top constituencies in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 as state home minister Harsh Sanghavi is contesting from here as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. In 2017 elections, Sanghavi had defeated Congress candidate Ashok Mohanlal Kothari by a huge margin of over 85 thousand votes. Majura assembly seat comes under Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. To challenge Sanghavi on Majura seat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded PVS Sarma and Congress has given ticket to Balwant Shatilal Jain. Polling on Majura seat was held in Phase 1 of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 on December 1.

