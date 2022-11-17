Mainpuri by-election 2022: Shivpal Yadav's emotional tweet to declare support for Dimple in crucial poll

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SHIVPALSINGHYAD Shivpal Singh Yadav with son Aditya, nephew Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav.

Mainpuri by-election 2022: Ending days of speculation, Shivpal Yadav on Thursday (November 17) posted an emotional tweet suggesting that all is well within the Yadav family and that he will back Dimple Yadav in the upcoming Mainpuri by-election.

Dimple, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife, is contesting the Mainpuri by-election which was necessitated after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. Reports said that Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal was opposed to the idea of fielding Dimple for the by-poll on seat that is considered to be the pocket borough of the Yadav family.

However, issues appear to have been sorted now. At least the photo and the quote along with it tweeted by Shivpal Yadav after meeting Akhilesh suggest so.

"Jis baag ko seencha ho khud netaji ne...uss baag to ab ham seechengey apne khoon se...," Shivpal tweeted in Hindi along with a couple of photos with son Aditya, Akhilesh and Dimple.

The same set of photos were posted on Twitter by Akhilesh Yadav as well. "We have the blessings of Netaji, elders and also of people of Mainpuri," Akhilesh said.

Mainpuri belongs to Netaji: Dimple

Addressing a gathering of women party workers in the constituency, Dimple Yadav said she is confident of winning the election with people's support. She said Mainpuri belongs to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and wants to take forward his ideas.

"This bypoll belongs to you and Netaji. I am confident that you all will support me and I will win the polls," Dimple said.

"The present BJP government only makes tall claims and cheats the people. This election is for the honour of Netaji and I hope you all will respect him," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former MP, against Dimple Yadav.

Voting for Mainpuri by-poll is scheduled to be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.