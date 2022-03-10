Maharajpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP bets on sitting MLA Satish Mahana

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Voting in Maharajpur constituency was held in the third phase on February 20, 2022. The main contest here is between BJP's Satish Mahana, Samajwadi Party's Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:37 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Maharajpur election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Maharajpur is being held today. Voting in this constituency was held in the third phase on February 20, 2022. The main contest here is between BJP's Satish Mahana, Samajwadi Party's Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Congress has fielded Kanishka Pandey while Surendra Pal Singh is representing BSP.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Satish Mishra won this seat by a margin of 91826 votes, defeating BSP's Manoj Kumar Shukla.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.

