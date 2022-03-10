Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE: Battle of prestige between BJP, SP, BSP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE

Lucknow West election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Lucknow West Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Lucknow West comes under the Lucknow district and it is one of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

In the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2017, Lucknow West constituency had 17 candidates for assembly seat contention. Lucknow West was one of 312 seats won by the Bharatiya Janta Party. Bharatiya Janta Party's Suresh Kumar Shrivastav won the election by upstaging Samajwadi Party's Mod Rehan by a margin of 13,072 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the maximum votes in the 171 Lucknow West Assembly segment. Rajnath Singh of the BJP had won the Lucknow Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP.

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow West include Congress' Shahana Siddiqui, BJP's Anjani Shrivastav, SP's Armaan, BSP's Kayam Raza Khan, AAP's Rajiv Bakshi.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.29 per cent.

Polling on Lucknow West assembly constituency was held on February 23, 2022.