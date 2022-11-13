Lok Sabha elections: BJP holds meet to prepare for polls; reviews govt schemes, initiatives

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP holds meet in Delhi to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a meeting to prepare for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to sources, the meeting was chaired by General Secretary BL Santosh and was held at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

Sources said the saffron party reviewed the progress of all the ongoing programmes as well as the progress of the central government-run schemes across the nation.

They further said the party also reviewed various initiatives that need to be taken up ahead of the next general elections.

BJP is looking to put all its efforts into the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Apart from this, the year 2023 is also an election-filled year with Assembly polls likely in 9 states including Tripura, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh amongst others.

BJP-led NDA government has been in power in the centre since 2014 and is serving its second term with PM Narendra Modi.

BJP had a full majority in 2019 too with the party winning over 300 seats in the 2019 polls.

The party is confident that under the leadership of Modi, they can emerge victorious in the general elections of 2024.

A scattered opposition is still searching for a leader who can bind all of them together.

Earlier, leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi) president K Chandrashekhar Rao have attempted opposition unity but got no results.

(With inputs from ANI)

