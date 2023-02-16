'I have no desire to become Prime Minister' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Read Details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'I have no desire to become India's Prime Minister' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday claimed that he has no desire to become Prime Minister. When asked if he wants to be the Prime Minister in 2024 as the members of mahagathbandhan keep raising slogans for him, he said, 'I have no desire.'

He stated that he keeps telling the members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024. 'I keep telling them not to do that. I have no desire at all: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on being asked if he wants to become Prime Minister in 2024 as slogans are being raised by the leaders of Mahagathbandhan,' a tweet of ANI reads.

Earlier, a video surfaced on the internet where it can be seen that a part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. The incident was captured on camera.

According to the video of the incident, CM Nitish Kumar was surrounded by a security cover and other officials during the Samadhan Yatra when someone from the crowd threw a part of a broken chair towards the CM.

