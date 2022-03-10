Lalkuan Election Result 2022 LIVE: Harish Rawat's crucial seat might decide the fate of Congress in state

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lalkuan Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Lalkuan seat is underway.

This seat is crucial for the Congress party, as the party lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP. Former CM Harish Rawat was defeated by BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt in the Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Naveen Chandra Dumka of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 27108 votes.

Rawat was fielded by the INC in Lalkaun seat, replacing Sandhya Dalakoti. Meanwhile, BJP fielded Mohan Singh Bisht, and AAP's candidate is Chandra Sekhar Pandey.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents.

The Uttarakhand election was held in a single phase on February 14.