Lalganj Result 2022 LIVE: Will BSP retain its stronghold in Sukhdev Rajbhar's former seat?

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Lalganj seat is underway. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won this seat 5 times in the past seven elections.

Lalganj was the traditional seat for former Assembly Speaker and BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar until 2012, when he switched to Didarganj seat. Since the 90s, the BSP has won the seat five times.

In the 2017 polls, BSP candidate Azad Arimardan won the seat, leaving the BJP behind once again. In 2012, Samajwadi Party's Bechai had won, for the first time for the party.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.