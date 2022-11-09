Himachal Pradesh Election: Can Congress, AAP make inroads into BJP's long-held citadel of Kutlehar?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Kutlehar will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kutlehar assembly seat is one of the 68 constituencies which comes under the Una district of the state. The seat is considered the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) stronghold as it has not lost any election here since 1993.

The seat is also considered one of the most important seats for the saffron party where it would look to continue the winning streak.

Major candidates in the fray

For the upcoming elections, the BJP has decided to go with its sitting MLA Virendra Kanwar. The Congress has fielded Davinder Kumar Bhutto, whereas, the new entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be trying its luck with Anil Kumar Mankotia.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Capt. Jaidayal Singh Pal has also thrown his hat in the upcoming polls.

Assembly elections 2017

Earlier in the assembly elections in 2017, BJP's Virender Kanwar defeated his rival and Congress' Vivek Sharma by a margin of 5,606 votes.

The BJP had bagged a total of 31,101 votes and Congress could garner 25,495 votes.

It should be mentioned here that Kanwar has been continuously winning from the Kutlehar assembly seat since 2003. Further, he is eying another term after winning the previous election with a 52.52 vote percentage.

Almost equal numbers of male and female voters

According to the voter list for 2022, the constituency has a total of 85,325 electorates, with 43,011 male and 42,313 female voters.

In addition, there are also 1,609 services as well as other voters in the Kutlehar constituency.

The polling in Kutlehar will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

