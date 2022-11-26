Gujarat Election: Can BJP win in Kutiyana assembly constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat

Kutiyana Assembly Election 2022 : The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Nathabhai Odedara of Congress party, Bhimabhai Makwana from Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Dheliben Maldebahi Odedara from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). This assembly constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok sabha constituency.

In 2017, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23709 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Kutiyana will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.