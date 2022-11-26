Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Election: Can BJP win in Kutiyana assembly constituency?

Gujarat Election: Can BJP win in Kutiyana assembly constituency?

In 2017, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23709 votes.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2022 15:03 IST
Kutiyana, Kutiyana Gujarat 2022, Kutiyana Assembly Constituency, Kutiyana Constituency Results, Kut
Image Source : INDIA TV In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat

Kutiyana Assembly Election 2022: The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Nathabhai Odedara of Congress party, Bhimabhai Makwana from Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Dheliben Maldebahi Odedara from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). This assembly constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok sabha constituency. 

In 2017, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23709 votes.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress. 

Polling in Kutiyana will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News