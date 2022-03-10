Kushinagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP repeat 2017 victory or is it time for opposition to win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kushinagar Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kushinagar election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for the Kushinagar Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The key fight in this constituency is between the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress, as all parties have fielded candidates for Kushinagar.

BJP - PN Pathak

Congress - Shyam

SP - Rajesh Pratap Rav

BSP - Mukeshwar Prasad Urf Pappu Madheshiya

Samajwadi Party and BJP share the same strike rate in this seat, as both parties have been in power in Kushinagar, for 5 years each. In 2017 assembly elections, SP was not just voted out, but was also behind the BSP, in terms of the vote count.

The Kushinagar seat is important for BJP, which was quite evident during the party's election campaigns. Senior leaders like JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Home Minister Amit Shah left no stone unturned as they held rallies in Kushinagar.

In 2017, Rajnikant Mani Tripathi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Pratap Rav Alias Banti Bhaiya from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 48103 votes.

Kushinagar Assembly constituency falls under the Kushi Nagar Lok sabha constituency. Kushinagar went to polls during the sixth phase of assembly elections on March 3, 2022.