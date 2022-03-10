Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP, SP take this seat or Independent would win this time too

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kunda election result 2022 live updates: Vote counting in Kunda is being held today. In Kunda assembly constituency, the key contest is between BJP's Sindhuja Mishra, Samajwadi Party's Gulshan Yadav, Congress' Yogesh Yadav and BSP's MU Phaheem. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Assembly election in Kunda constituency was held in the fifth phase on February 27.

In 2017 assembly election, Independent candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh won this seat defeating BJP's Janki Sharan with a margin of 103647 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.