Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Punjab: Amarinder Singh leads in Patiala
  • UP: Swami Prasad Maurya trailing from Fazilnagar
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP leads in Muzaffarnagar
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP leads in Amroha
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP ahead in Hastinapur seat
  • Punjab: Congress ahead in Dera Baba Nanak seat
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP, SP take this seat or Independent would win this time too

Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP, SP take this seat or Independent would win this time too

Assembly election in Kunda constituency was held in the fifth phase on February 27. The key contest is between BJP's Sindhuja Mishra, Samajwadi Party's Gulshan Yadav, Congress' Yogesh Yadav and BSP's MU Phaheem.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:37 IST
Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kunda election result 2022 live updates: Vote counting in Kunda is being held today. In Kunda assembly constituency, the key contest is between BJP's Sindhuja Mishra, Samajwadi Party's Gulshan Yadav, Congress' Yogesh Yadav and BSP's MU Phaheem. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Assembly election in Kunda constituency was held in the fifth phase on February 27. 

In 2017 assembly election, Independent candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh won this seat defeating BJP's Janki Sharan with a margin of 103647 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News

X