Kedarnath Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can AAP’s broom sweep out Congress, BJP this time?

Kedarnath election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Kedarnath Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between INC's Manoj Rawat and AAP's Sumant Tewari.

Kedarnath comes under the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency in Uttarakhand. It has been under Congress's rule for the last 10 years, thus making it a stronghold of the party. The key candidates from the constituency are BJP's Shaila Rani Rawat and AAP's Sumant Tiwari. BJP has fielded a woman candidate for the fifth time in a row.

In 2017, Manoj Rawat of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Rawat from Independent with a margin of 869 votes.

Kedarnath Assembly constituency is falling under Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tirath Singh Rawat won from Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 302669 votes by defeating Manish Khanduri from the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Kedarnath assembly constituency was held on February 14, 2022