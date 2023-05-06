Karnataka: IT dept raids multiple locations in poll-bound state, seizes cash & jewellery worth Rs 20 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: IT dept raids at multiple locations in the poll-bound state, seizes cash & jewellery worth Rs 20 crore

Karnataka Elections 2023: Days ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Friday, May 5. During the raid, it seized Rs 15 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 crore -- totalling Rs 20 crore.

According to sources, the raids were conducted on premises located in Shanthi Nagar, Cox town, Shivaji Nagar, RMV Extension, Cunningham Road, Sadashiva Nagar, Kumarapark West and Fairfield Layout in Bengaluru. "These raids have resulted in the seizure of huge amounts of unaccounted cash and jewellery stashed in secret hideouts," they added.

Income Tax dept seizes Rs 1 cr hidden in tree

Earlier on May 3, the Income Tax officers seized Rs 1 crore hidden between the branches of a tree in Mysuru. According to sources, the money was seized from a tree located inside the residential compound of K. Subramanya Rai, the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, who is contesting from the Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district on a Congress ticket.

The money found was in the denomination of Rs 500 currency notes, which were hidden in boxes used to keep fruits and kept between the branches of the tree, according to sources. The authorities are investigating the money trail to ascertain whether it leads to the Congress candidate, and why the money was hidden in Mysuru, sources added.

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.