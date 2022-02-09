Owaisi condemns Karnataka hijab row, claims 'grave violations of constitution' underway in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "I condemn this decision of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government," said Owaisi while addressing a public rally in Sarai Tarin in Uttar Pradesh.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticized the ongoing Karnataka 'hijab' row saying grave violations of the constitution are being committed in the state. "I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution's Articles 15, 19 and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government," said Owaisi while addressing a public rally in Sarai Tarin in Uttar Pradesh.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) on February 4. The students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

Later on February 5, the Karnataka government mandated that only school uniforms will be allowed for students inside schools, and that private schools or pre-university colleges in the state, are free to decide school uniforms for its students. The pre-University education board also released an order saying no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana announced a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) in view of the Hijab row.