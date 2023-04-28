Karnataka continues to witness 'poison politics': Now, BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress ex-president Sonia Gandhi

It seems 'name-calling' politics have taken over the campaigning for Karnataka elections. After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'poisonous snake', on Friday it was BJP's turn to give it back to Congress in the same coin. Addressing a campaign rally in Karnataka, Kharge linked Modi to a 'poisonous snake'. As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.

On Friday, Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka called Congress ex-president Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya.'

Not losing the opportunity, the Congress too reacted strongly. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "A Karnataka BJP MLA has called Mrs Sonia Gandhi a 'Vishkanya'. People want to know what PM Modi & Amit Shah have to say on this issue."

On Thursday, a brigade of BJP leaders slammed Kharge for his comments and demanded an apology which even said that the Congress president words for the PM reflected their 'frustration and thinking.' Taking it further, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress cannot win Karnataka by abusing the PM. "World is appreciating and respecting PM Modi. But Congress party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi disrespect him. Mallikarjun Kharge called our PM a 'poisonous snake'. They (Congress) don't know, the more they will abuse him, the more he will shine. Congress cannot win by abusing the PM," Amit Shah said at Navalgund.