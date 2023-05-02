Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge releases poll manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka elections 2023 updates

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will participate in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leaders-- Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.