Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge releases poll manifesto

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leaders-- Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: May 02, 2023 9:58 IST
Karnataka elections 2023 updates: The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will participate in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  and Congress leaders-- Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state. Stay tuned here for the latest updates. 

 

  • May 02, 2023 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Congress releases manifesto for Karnataka elections

    A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its poll promises, Congress also released its vision document in Bengaluru. During the released, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji were present.

