Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Police conduct area domination exercise in Bengaluru; rowdy sheeters raided

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Pollsters said there is a direct fight between the ruling BJP and Congress. However, JD-S may appear as a kingmaker like in the last election.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Published on: April 22, 2023 8:48 IST
Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate. Meanwhile, all political parties intensified their poll campaign as around 3 weeks are to go for the voting in Karnataka.

  • Apr 22, 2023 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Ajit Pawar missing from NCP's meeting, also from its list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls

    Senior leader Ajit Pawar did not figure in the list of star campaigners released on Friday by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

    Earlier in the day, Pawar skipped the NCP's meeting in Mumbai as the speculation about his possible exit from the party refuses to die down.

    The 15-member list of star campaigners included party chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Shivajirao Garje, Clyde Crasto and R Hari.

    Hari, who heads the party's Karnataka unit, would be fielded from Yelburga constituency.

    The NCP on Friday released its list of nine candidates for the next month's elections in the southern state.

  • Apr 22, 2023 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Ajit Pawar skips NCP meeting, does not figure in party''s list of star campaigners for Karnataka pol

     Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a convention of his party’s Mumbai unit, raising eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down.

    His name was also missing from the party's list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

    Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said he was unable to attend the convention as it clashed with some other programs he had to attend, and nothing more should be read into it.

    The daylong meeting in Mumbai was addressed by party chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders like Praful Patel, Jitendra Awhad, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal and state NCP president Jayant Patil.

    Talking about Ajit Pawar's absence from the meeting, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the event was planned a month ago.

