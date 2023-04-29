Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi to address multiple rallies

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Intense poll campaigns are underway led by BJP, Congress and JDS. Top guns of all the parties are visiting the poll-bound state to woo voters.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: April 29, 2023 9:07 IST
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Top politicians from BJP and Congress flocked to the poll-bound state to carry out campaigns to woo voters. Congress leaders- Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others are in the state. PM Modi will also address BJP workers pressing booth management in the state. Meanwhile, over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

 

Karnataka elections 2023 updates

  Apr 29, 2023 9:07 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to address poll rallies in Humnabad, Vijayapura and Kudachi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30) where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows. According to his itinerary, PM Modi will fly from Delhi today by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at around 11:00 am.
    After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at around 1:00 pm. He would then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

