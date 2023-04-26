Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies today
Live now

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies today

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: The southern state is seeing an intense poll campaign by BJP and Congress leaders. BJP's fire-brand leader Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies in the state today.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Published on: April 26, 2023 9:54 IST
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Poll campaign in the southern state intensified as BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is slated to address several public events to woo the voters. As of now, over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News