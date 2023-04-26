Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Poll campaign in the southern state intensified as BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is slated to address several public events to woo the voters. As of now, over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.