Monday, May 01, 2023
     
  4. Karnataka elections 2023 updates: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today
Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Intense poll campaigns are underway led by BJP, Congress and JDS. Top guns of all the parties are visiting the poll-bound state to woo voters.

Published on: May 01, 2023 8:52 IST
Ahead of the Karnataka elections slated to be held on May 10, the Bharatiya Janta Party is expected to release its election manifesto on Monday. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa. Notably, Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. 

The Prime Minister has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows to turn the tide in favour of the party, in what is expected to be a tripartite contest among BJP, Congress and JDS. 

 

