Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold poll rallies

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: The southern state is seeing an intense poll campaign by BJP and Congress leaders. BJP's Amit Shah and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi are slated to attend poll rallies on Tuesday.

April 25, 2023
Poll campaign amps up in Karnataka
Image Source : INDIA TV Poll campaign amps up in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Poll campaign in the southern state intensified as BJP leader Amit Shah is slated to address several public events and from Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead the attack against the ruling party to woo the voters. Meanwhile, over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023

  • Apr 25, 2023 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Reservation based on religion unconstitutional, says Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reservation based on religion was unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP would implement the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka. He said, BJP has given tickets for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka on merits of winnability, and not on the basis of majority or minority, and also nowhere a non-Lingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat.

