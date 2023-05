Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections

Karnataka Elections 2023: Campaign in the poll-bound state has intensified ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, especially after Congress released its manifesto and announced that it will ban Bajrang Dal if comes to power. The BJP is leaving no opportunity to take on its political opponent over the matter with scores of rallies being conducted by party's top leadership including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others.