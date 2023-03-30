Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HD KUMARASWAMY Karnataka Elections 2023: Trouble mounts for JD(S) as 'family feud' continues over Hassan constituency

Karnataka Elections 2023: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to gain power in the southern state. However, the state party Janata Dal (Secular) is still plagued by family strife over the allocation of Hassan constituency ticket to Bhavani Revanna, daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

According to sources, JD(S) intends to play a king makers' role after the elections and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is in charge of the party, had declared that national parties will have to come to his doorstep after the elections.

The national heads of the Congress and the BJP, according to Kumaraswamy, are already in contact with him about a possible alliance. However, the Gowda family is still divided over the decision to give seats to Bhavani Revanna. The Revanna family is adamant about it even though Kumaraswamy is refusing to issue a ticket to Bhavani Revanna—his elder brother and former minister HD Revanna's wife.

Hassan constituency considered as a bastion of JD(S)

The BJP has managed to wrestle the Hassan constituency, considered as a bastion of JD(S) in the last Assembly elections. Preetam Gowda emerged victorious, delivering a shock to the Gowda family. Preetam Gowda has challenged the Gowda family to field any candidate from the family, he will win by a huge margin of votes.

Revanna is keen on contesting elections and has already started to work in this direction. However, Kumaraswamy is not willing to field her as a candidate. This has resulted in the strife between Kumaraswamy and Revanna families according to sources.

Even former PM Deve Gowda is not able to convince his sons' families. Now, the issue has taken a serious turn as Bhavani Reavanna's first son Prajwal Revanna, Member of Parliament from Hassan, has said that he would resign his post if his mother is not given a ticket, sources said.

Revanna's second son waded against Kumaraswamy

Revanna's second son Suraj Revanna, who is elected as MLC, had vented out his ire against Kumaraswamy publicly over the contest of his mother.

Kumaraswamy reiterated that party workers and the development of the party are important for him. Only if it is inevitable family members are contesting. There is a strong candidate for Hassan. "We should not give room for criticism. I am very much sticking to my earlier decision," he clarified, indicating that he would not give a ticket to Revanna.

However, HD Revanna, countered that he does not know any strong candidate for Hassan. "I don't know to which common party worker the ticket will be given," he remarked.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

