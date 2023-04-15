Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress announces 3rd list of 43 candidates with 16 fresh faces

Karnataka Elections 2023: In the wake of forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party on Saturday released its third list of candidates. Notably, the party also turned down the request of senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from the second seat - Kolar.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Laxman Savadi has been welcomed with a ticket, a day after joining Congress. He will be contesting from Athani Assembly seat in the Belagavi district. Also, senior JD(S) leader KM Shivalinge Gowda, who had joined the Congress recently, has been fielded from Arsikere.

In the third list, the grand old party has given tickets to at least 16 fresh faces. They include former Union Minister and Opposition's nominee for the Vice President polls Margaret Alva's son Nivedit Alva, and former state Minister Motamma's daughter Nayana Jyothi Jhawar. With the third list of 43 candidates, the party has so far announced the nominees for 209 out of total 224 seats.

Congress yet to field candidate against CM Bommai

Earlier on March 25, the Congress party announced the first list of 124 candidates, and the second list for 42 constituencies on April 6.

The Congress has not announced a candidate to Shiggaon Assembly segment yet from where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the BJP candidate. Speculations are rife that Congress is planning to field a strong candidate against Bommai, and is considering fielding former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who has already got a ticket from Dharwad.

While Siddaramaiah's name was announced as candidate from his home turf of Varuna in the first list itself, the Congress legislature party leader had maintained that he wished to contest from Kolar too, as the second seat, if the party high command agrees.

Siddaramaiah who currently represents Badami in Bagalkote district, had earlier announced that he will be contesting from Kolar, but backtracked after party leadership reportedly cautioned him regarding the "risks" there, following which he opted for his earlier constituency Varuna, which is currently represented by his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

