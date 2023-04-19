Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kammar stabbed to death in Hubbali; 3 detained

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Praveen Kammar killed during a fight with a rival group

Praveen Kammar, BJP Yuva Morcha leader from Dharwad was killed in Hubbali, said Hubbali Police official on Wednesday.

"There was a fight between supporters of Praveen and rival politicians where he was stabbed when he went to intervene on Tuesday. Three people have been detained and an investigation is underway," he added.

Kumar, Dharwad unit member and gram panchayat vice president, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, he said. Three unidentified persons have been detained and are being questioned.

Superintendent of Police B Lokesh said the incident took place during Goddess Udachamma Devi temple festival at Kottur village in the district.

A few persons reached there in an inebriated state and created a commotion. Even as some people questioned them, the group started clashing with them, he said.

The police officer added that Kumar intervened to pacify them but the persons who were in a drunken state stabbed him to death.

"We have detained three people and are interrogating them," he said, adding that a case has been registered. Lokesh said all aspects of the case will be investigated and no one will be spared whether they were directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

Assembly election in Karnataka

The murder of BJP leader took place when the party is carrying out an intense poll campaign in the state. The Opposition will get a chance to raise questions over law and order in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. The party earlier announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested on corruption charges.