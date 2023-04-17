Karnataka elections 2023: BJP releases third list of 10 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders during BJPs Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi (File photo)

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections 2023 scheduled to take place on May 10. In its third list, the party has fielded BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The party earlier announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

The party had released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday.

The party has also denied the ticket to one of its senior leaders and former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit the party today and joined Congress.

However, BJP leaders claimed that Shettar was offered a ministerial post in Delhi but he didn't respond. Shettar wanted to contest from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

Shettar has been asked by the party top brass to make way for youngsters, but he has asserted he wants to contest one last time.

The second list included four SC, one ST and two women candidates.

Ramachandra Gowda, son-in-law of senior JD(S) leader and MLA GT Devegowda, was given the ticket from Sidlaghatta assembly segment.

In Harapanahalli constituency, sitting MLA G Karunakara Reddy, who is the brother of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy - the head of newly formed Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, was renominated.

Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates on Tuesday, with some ticket aspirants who missed the bus openly expressing displeasure.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress announced its third list of 43 candidates in which it turned down the request of senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from the second seat - Kolar.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who joined the Congress on Friday, was given the ticket from Athani in Belagavi district.

