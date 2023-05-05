Karnataka polls: B'luru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit today | CHECK ROADS TO AVOID

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka polls: B'luru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Karnataka's capital city on Friday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory for commuters. The advisory said that traffic will be affected in several areas between 5 pm to 7 pm. The traffic police also asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

The following roads have been asked to avoid:

Old Airport Road

Cambridge Layout Road

100 Feet Road

ASC Centre

Trinity Circle

MG Road

Webbs Junction

Manipal Centre

Dickenson Road

Cubbon Road

BRV Junction

Raj Bhavan Road

PM Modi to hold mega roadshow on May 6

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold over 36 kilometres mega roadshow in Bengaluru on May 6. The roadshow, as part of the BJP's campaigning for the upcoming polls, would pass through the city's 17 Assembly constituencies. According to officials, the Prime Minister would cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Earlier on April 29, Modi had conducted a 5.3-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru that passed through various locations in the city including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)