Karnataka results: Snake found in building compound as CM Bommai reaches BJP camp office in Shiggaon | WATCH

Karnataka election results 2023: As the counting of votes is underway for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached the BJP camp office in Shiggaon. A snake was spotted when Chief Minister Bommai arrived at the premises. The reptile was seen slithering away and the chaos among the people present there was seen, but it was later rescued, and the building premises were secured amid the CM's presence.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that a snake found in the building compound slithers away.

The snake was later captured and the building compound was secured.

As per the Election Commission of India, Congress leads in 95 seats, BJP in 61 seats while the JDS is leading in 19 seats.

All eyes will be on the Shiggaon Assembly seat as BJP candidate and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks to retain the seat for the fourth time. Bommai contested the election from this seat against Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). Shiggaon is one of 104 Assembly seats won by the BJP in the 2018 elections.