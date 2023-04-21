Karnataka Election 2023: KS Eshwarappa receives call from PM Modi; Congress says 'BJP endorses corruption'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Karnataka Election 2023: KS Eshwarappa receives call from PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bhartiya Janta Party leader KS Eshwarappa. This conversation comes days after the sitting MLA's son was denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections.

A video of the conversation has been going around on social media where Eshwarappa can be seen talking to PM Modi on phone. Eshwarappa recently announced his retirement from electoral politics. In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying, "You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you."

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet him whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka. In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the upcoming election. Later addressing reporters, Eshwarappa said, "I had no clue even in my dream that the Prime Minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in the Shivamogga city. We will also make every effort to form the BJP government in Karnataka."

The former minister also said that when party president J P Nadda and BJP general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the BJP central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics. The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh from the segment.

The party, though, has given the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request. Eshwarappa had stepped down as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in April 2022 after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing him of collecting 40 percent commission on public works in Belagavi. A probe later gave him a clean chit.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BJP of endorsing corruption after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to ex-Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa who was denied a party ticket in the upcoming state assembly polls. The Opposition party said that Prime Minister Modi congratulating Eshwarappa for not rebelling despite not being given a poll ticket 'is unacceptable'.

Eshwarappa stepped down as Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister in April 2022. This was the fallout of a contractor, Santosh Patil, ending his own life after accusing Eshwarappa of collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

A probe later gave Eshwarappa a clean chit.

The former minister had recently conveyed to the BJP's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics but is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh. The party, however, gave the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request.

The Congress on Friday said on Twitter, "This man is accused of demanding 40 percent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide."

