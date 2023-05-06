Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Chittapur Assembly Election 2023: Will Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank retain his seat?

Chittapur Assembly Election 2023 : Chittapur is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka where the election is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Wednesday). The election results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday).

2018 result:

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Priyank Kharge of Congress registered victory from the seat defeating Valmik Naik of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 4,393 votes. Chittapur comes under Gulbarga district of Karnataka.

For the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP has fielded Manikanta Rathod while Congress has re-nominated Priyank Kharge as its candidate. JD(S) and AAP have given tickets to Subhash Chandra Rathod and Jagdish Sagar, respectively.

The Chittapur seat, an SC-reserved segment. holds importance as it would decide the fate of Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The constituency was once represented by the present by Mallikarjun Kharge. Priyank has served as Chittapur MLA for the last 10 years and is presently the head of the communication and social media wing of the KPCC. The BJP is seeking to wrest power from the Congress in Chittapur this time based on caste calculations.

