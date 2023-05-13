Karnataka Election Results 2023: 8 turncoats of 2019 ‘coup’ who helped BJP in govt formation, lose poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka Election Results 2023: 8 turncoats of 2019 ‘coup’ who helped BJP form government in Karnataka, lose poll.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Eight Congress turncoats who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and helped it form the government in the year 2019, lost in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, for which the results were announced today (May 13).

As many as 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had resigned from the Karnataka Assembly in 2019 thus bringing down the 14-month-old coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) led by HD Kumaraswamy.

Later, 16 of these MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker, joined the BJP and a majority of them contested the 2019 Assembly bypolls, won the election and also became Ministers in the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

On Saturday (May 13), the election results were officially announced.

Congress turncoats lose K'taka polls: Here's the list of ministers |

Pratapgouda Patil lost to Basangouda Turvihal of Congress by 13,053 votes from Maski constituency

BC Patil (Hirekerur) by 15,020 votes to Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar of the Congress

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura) lost to Congress candidate Pradeep Eshwar by 10,642 votes

MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote) lost to Congress candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda by 5,150 votes

Shrimant Patil (Kagwad) was defeated by Congress’ Balaramgouda Alagouda Kage by 8,827 votes

Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani) was defeated by Laxman Savadi, who had quit BJP and joined the Congress, by 76,122 seats

KC Narayana Gowda (KR Pet) and R Shankar (Ranibennur) lost the election as a distant third

BJP fielded Siddarth Singh Thakur in place of his Minister father Anand Singh, a turncoat, from Vijayanagara constituency, who lost to HR Gaviyappa by 33,723 votes

Roshan Baig and AH Vishwanath did not contest in this election.

List of leaders who won election:

However, Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), ST Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur), Byrati Basavaraj (KR Puram), N Munirathna (R R Nagar), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) won the election.

