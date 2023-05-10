Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting in 224 Assembly seats begins, 2,615 candidates in fray

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bengaluru Updated on: May 10, 2023 7:41 IST
Karnataka Elections 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: After the high-octane campaign, the stage is set for the battle of ballots in Karnataka as people of the state get ready to vote today to elect a new 224-member state assembly as 2,615 candidates in the fray. According to the Election Commission of India, the voting for the assembly elections started at 7 am and will culminate at 6 pm today. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. The voting is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations today. A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters. There are also 5,71,281 PwD voters. Around 4,00,000 polling personnel are engaged in poll processes. The opinion polls showed there is a direct fight between Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the southern state.

Live updates :Karnataka Elections 2023

  • May 10, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Former CM Yediyurappa offers prayers at Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple in Shikaripur, along with his family on the day of polling. His son, BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Assembly constituency.

     

  • May 10, 2023 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt casts his vote

    Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt cast his vote for at a polling station in the Tumakuru constituency. 

     

  • May 10, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers to 'enrich festival of democracy'

    As polling began in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers to enrich the festival of democracy. "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," he wrote on Twitter. 

     

  • May 10, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Home Minister Amit Shah urges people to vote for 'good governance'

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to come out in large numbers to "vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state." "Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights," he tweeted. 

     

  • May 10, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting begins amid tight security

    The voting in all the 224 assembly constituencies has begun amid heavy security. A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray. All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state. The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major factor in the elections. Lingayats comprise 17% of the population and Vokkaligas 11%. 

  • May 10, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Key constituencies to watch out for | CHECK

    All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly. Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

  • May 10, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    High-octane election campaign ended on May 8

    The high-voltage campaign for assembly elections ended on Monday with all party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.

