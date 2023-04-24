Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: AIADMK withdraws lone candidate fielded for polls on BJP's request

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIADMK withdraws lone candidate fielded for Karnataka polls on BJP's request

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK on Monday announced that the party's lone candidate fielded for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election has been withdrawn from the race. This development came following a request from the saffron party (BJP).

'AIADMK withdraws their candidate in the State Election. Following an interaction with BJP's top functionaries over the phone and according to their request, a decision was taken to withdraw AIADMK candidate D. Anbarasan's nomination for Pulikeshi Nagar,' reads a tweet from ANI.

Palaniswami and BJP talk over phone

Senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of party nominee D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release here said.

Heeding the BJP's request, Anbarasan has withdrawn his candidature, the release said. The AIADMK and BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, are allies in Tamil Nadu.

