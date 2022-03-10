Karhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Battle of prestige between Akhilesh Yadav, SP Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karhal Election Result 2022

Karhal election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Karhal Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing main battle between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party's SP Baghel,who is also a minister in the Modi Cabinet at the Centre.

Karhal, which falls under Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, is considered to be a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. The Congress has fielded Gyanvati Yadav from Karhal, while Kuladip Narayan is Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate this time.

In 2017 Assembly election, Sobaran Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party won the seat bh defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's by defeating Rama Shakya with a margin of 38405 votes.

Polling on Karhal assembly constituency was held on February 20, 2022.