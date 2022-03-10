Kaptanganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP, BSP, Congress, AAP, SP field candidates, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kaptanganj Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kaptanganj election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Kaptanganj Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The key fight in this constituency is between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017, Chandra Prakash Alias Ca Chandra Prakash Shukl of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 6827 votes.

Before 2017, Chaudhary stayed put in Kaptanganj for 10 years. BSP is said to have a stronghold in Kaptanganj as it has had the constituency for 3 terms since 1977, while BJP only had it for two.

Kaptanganj Assembly constituency is falling under Basti Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi won from Basti Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 30354 votes by defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Kaptanganj went to the polls during the sixth phase of assembly elections on March 3, 2022.